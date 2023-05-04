Suhana Khan Reveals Her 'Happy Place' In Wholesome Photos and No, It's Not Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Suhana Khan has lit up our timeline with her gorgeous smile and her ‘happy place.’ Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, who is preparing for her Bollywood debut this year, took to Instagram on Friday and dropped a gallery of photos revealing her ‘happy place.’ Suhana revealed that her happy place is surrounded by flowers, books, and a cute little corner to read it in.

In the first picture of the series, Suhana is seen dressed in a black gown and smiling for the cameras. The 22-year-old looks breathtaking in the photo. She followed up the picture with a view of an aisle filled with flowers, different scents, and books. She wrapped up the post by sharing a close-up shot of what appears to be scripts of some iconic movies. Sharing the photos, Suhana wrote, “Happy place."

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies, later this year. The film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. The Archies is slated to release this year.

However, she is already a star on social media. Suhana has over 3.8 million followers and is also already one of the brand ambassadors of a makeup brand. Her association with the brand was announced last month. Her appearance at the brand ambassador announcement took the internet by storm, with many praising her first solo public appearance.

She also turned heads at the recent inauguration of the NMACC in Mumbai. Suhana joined her mother Gauri Khan and brother Aryan Khan on the red carpet of the event.

