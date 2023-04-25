Trends :AR RehmanDunki SRKSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam Pandey
Suhana Khan Reviews Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut With Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Ad 'Incredible'

Suhana Khan was all praise for Aryan Khan's first directorial project. Aryan made his direction debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the frame.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 20:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Suhana Khan reacts to Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ad.
Suhana Khan reacts to Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ad.

Suhana Khan is mighty impressed with her brother Aryan Khan’s directorial debut ad. Earlier in the day, Aryan released an ad, his first directorial work, featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan. The ad was not only directed by Aryan but he also made an appearance in the ad. Suhana shared the ad on her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout before she took to the comments section and shared her thoughts.

“Incredibleeee," Suhana commented. Karan Johar also joined in and dropped a series of fire emojis to show his support for the newbie director. Meanwhile, fans also flooded the comments section, showering the Bollywoood’s father-son duo with love.

“WOOOOWWW!! This is tremendous!! Shah Rukh Khan directed by Aryan Khan Many congratulations to the whole team " a fan commented. “That attitude of throwing the brush is exactly like his father. This trailer at least is showing that another Shah Rukh Khan is going to rule the filmy world," added another. “Aryan should be an actor. He has that look, swqg and shah rukh khan’s genes. just look at his he’ll be the future bollywood superstar. @iamsrk tell him join Bollywood as an actor. direction to baad me bhi ho jaaega," a third fan suggested.

Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, is steering away from being in front of the camera to getting behind it. The Bollywood superstar’s son wants to work as a filmmaker. While the ad gives a glimpse of his work, he announced last year that he is working on directing his debut series.

Meanwhile, Suhana is following Shah Rukh’s footsteps into acting. She is expected to make her acting debut this year with The Archies. The project is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 20:11 IST
