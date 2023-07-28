Suhana Khan Rocks A Green Midi Dress As She Goes Out And About On A Rain-Soaked Friday; Photos

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has garnered a huge fan following. This year, she is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As she prepares for her much-awaited acting debut, she is wooing everyone with her fashionable outings.

On Friday, she was spotted at a Mumbai neighbourhood looking fresh as a daisy. Suhana opted for a green, tea-length dress, a no-makeup look and hair secured with a clutch on top. She opted for a pair of waterproof sandals keeping in mind Mumbai’s weather at the moment. Check out the video here: