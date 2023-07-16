Suhana Khan Stuns In A Gorgeous Red Saree As She Poses With Her Cousin Alia; Take A Look

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The young star kid is all set to make her film debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As the glamourous star kid gears up for her big acting debut, she is painting the town red with her charm. Confused? Well we got you covered.

On Sunday, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from her recent outing with her cousin Alia Chhiba. Draped in a gorgeous red saree, Suhana Khan looked all shades of stunning as she posed with Alia and one other girl. She paired her look with a light shade of lipstick and minimalistic accessories. The trio posed against the backdrop of a grey coloured wall that had some paintings hanging from it. Take a look at the lovely picture here:

During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana Khan had shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captures the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance.

Suhana took to Instagram to post the video of her trip to Brazil with the cast of The Archies and captioned the post, “Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition" and tagged her co-stars. In the reel titled “The Archies in Brazil," Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.