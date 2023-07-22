Suhana Khan To Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Most-Awaited Acting Debuts of The Year

2023 is surely a year of debuts. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, several aspiring actors will mark their presence on-screen later this year. These debuts promise to bring fresh talent, charisma, and dedication to the screen. Here are five debuts for which the audience is eagerly waiting for:

Suhana Khan

Daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan is set to make her debut with The Archies. As a star kid, she has already garnered a significant fan following, and her debut has been eagerly awaited.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is ready to step into the spotlight with her debut film ‘Vrushabha’. Paired opposite veteran actor, Mohanlal, Shanaya has already created a buzz with her stunning looks and impressive presence. She is also likely to be a part of Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 3.

Khushi Kapoor

Another star kid making her way into the film industry is Khushi Kapoor, set to be launched by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in The Archies. Khushi is expected to bring her own unique style and talent to the screen. Fans are also excited to see Sridevi’s younger daughter on screen.

Sreeleela

Known for her hard work, her debut is also highly anticipated. Sreeleela has reportedly replaced Rashmika Mandanna in Nithiin and Venky Kudumula’s upcoming film, which will now mark her acting debut. The actress is likely to begin shooting for this yet-to-be-titled movie soon.