Suhana Khan's The Archies Trailer Sparks Debate: 'Relatable Or Entertaining?'

Director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming flick The Archies has been creating buzz ever since its inception. The teen-musical Netflix comedy launches star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda; the reason why it has been at the center of controversies owing to the nepotism debate. The previous teasers of the movie have garnered flak for white-washing characters and its heavily Westernized theme. Just a day ago, the makers dropped a full-length trailer of the movie, thereby sparking a debate on the project’s ‘relatability’ to Indian viewers.

It all began when a Reddit user asked, “Do movies or series really need to be relatable for audiences to enjoy them?" The question was put forward alongside a still from the Archies trailer. What followed later is a heated discussion about engaging and entertaining content.

Advertisement

Reddit users appear to be quite divided on the context of content relatability as many believe movies and shows should be foremost “entertaining." A user commented, “No, they (movies) should be engaging and entertaining." Another who shared the same thought pointed out, “Movies are fictional she (Zoya) can put a zombie in Riverdale and it’s still creative liberty. Movies are not made for being relatable (being relatable is a byproduct, not the necessary aim) the main aim is to be entertaining. Anyway, the most all-time favourite movies that ruled Indian hearts (YRF and Dharma movies) are not relatable to 95% of the population. So stop this."

A section also highlighted, “If people want relatability then why are they watching stuff like MCU, Star Wars, GOT, or any action/Sci-fi or horror?" Adding an Indian example another asked, “They need to be entertaining. Who found RRR relatable?" A user who sided with the relatability factor explained, “It is very simple. Any content no matter from whichever part of the world will only work when it is relatable. I am sure there are many of us here who must have watched stories and content from all over the world and liked something that we could relate to."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a perplexed Redditor stated, “Do people have a problem with The Archies when it comes to relatability? I thought the issues were mostly on nepotism and the people in the show."

Set in the 1960s fictional hill station Riverdale in India, the trailer of Archies opens showing a vintage Pop Tate’s store serving milkshakes and burgers. Rather than dialogues, the video weighs high on music to portray emotions whether it’s enjoying freedom or going through a heartbreak. Chronicling the gang of six friends, the movie is a reimagined version of the American comic The Archies. Watch the trailer here: