Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Baby', Says 'I Love You' In New Letter; Read Here

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written yet another letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez from inside the jail. In his letter, Sukesh addressed Jacqueline as ‘baby’ and appreciated her recent performance at an award show. He also expressed his love for the actress and repeatedly wrote, ‘I love you’.

“My love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma I watched the Filmfare Awards on April 28, I should confess that you were outstanding, and your performance was the best. In the whole show your dance act was the showstopper baby, you were elegant, classy, super-hot and you have made me in love with you even more crazier all over again. I just have no words, you are a Bom, Super Star, My Baby Girl," Chandrashekhar’s letter read as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“I am blessed to have you in my life, My Queen. Botta Bomma, I love you to bits my everything, every second it’s only about you, you know how crazily I love you, also know how crazily you love me," the letter added.

Chandrashekhar further mentioned that he misses the Ram Setu actress a lot and shared that he has a ‘super surprise’ for her birthday i.e on August 11. Sukesh went on to say that ‘the countdown for truth has begun’ and asked Jacqueline not to worry about anything.

“I have been missing you way too much… Also I have a super surprise for your birthday, you are gonna love it, I am keeping my promise! Can’t wait! Baby I just want you to keep smiling, I am here, the countdown for the truth has begun, don’t worry baby," he concluded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to Rs 200 crore extortion case has written several letters to Jacqueline so far. Last month, he sent Easter wishes to Jacqueline via a letter. Prior to this, he also wrote a special letter for the actress on his birthday.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for a long time now due to her alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Rs 200 money laundering case. She is an accused in the case and has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.

