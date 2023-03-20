Before winning everyone’s hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was popularly known as ‘Imlie’ for playing the role of a village girl in the show of the same name. However, in a recent interview, Sumbul shared some shocking details and revealed how she was often judged by her skin tone in the showbiz industry.

Sumbul Reveals She ‘Cried a Lot’ After Being Called ‘Kaali’

Sumbul revealed how several people said “arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai" after she bagged Imlie. She admitted that even though she ‘cried a lot’ because of such comments, things changed after her show ruled TRP charts. “I had felt very bad that day and I had cried a lot but after the telecast, things started to change. Our opening TRP numbers were 2.2 and the number just went up from there it never came down till the time I was a part of it. People forgot how I looked, they just noticed my work. The people, who disliked me also started praising me," Sumbul told E-Times.

Sumbul Had Rejected Imlie Initially

Sumbul also revealed how she had rejected Imlie initially because she thought ‘main kya lead role karungi’. She also called her Imlie auditions the ‘worst of all’ she ever gave. “I had actually started to believe that if I have this skin tone, I can never be a heroine. When I was offered Imlie, I wasn’t convinced that I would get that role, I directly said no and refused the offer in the beginning. Mujhe laga main kya lead role karungi. But they asked me to send an audition clip. Abhi tak ke life ka sabse kharab audition agar koi raha hai mera woh wohi tha that I gave for Imlie," she said.

Sumul: Everyone Wanted Only Fair-Skinned Actors

During the interaction, Sumbul also shared how her initial days in the showbiz industry were ‘very tough’. She mentioned how everyone wanted ‘only fair-skinned actors’ and added that it was ‘demeaning and insulting’ for her. “For me colour complexion is not important. I had started to believe that if you are dark skinned you can’t be a lead heroine. All the heroines, if you see them all, were mostly fair. I don’t have anything against anyone but this is what I started to believe. But this stereotype broke when I bagged Imlie," she said.

