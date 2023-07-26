Sunday Spent Right For Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara With Their Twins; See Pic

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, known for his open and candid nature, has always been enthusiastic about sharing glimpses of his personal life with his fans. The talented director is happily married to popular actress Nayanthara, and the couple is now blessed with twin baby boys. On Monday, Vignesh delighted his followers by giving them a peek into their heartwarming family life.

Vignesh shared a precious moment captured on a Sunday spent with his loved ones. The picture showcased Nayanthara cradling one of the adorable twin boys in her arms, while the other playfully tugged at her gold chain. The endearing snapshot was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from Vignesh, expressing his joy and love for his “Uyirsssss." He emphasized the significance of spending Sundays with a “lottaaaaaa love and simple moments."

The post instantly garnered immense admiration from fans and well-wishers, with actress Shruti Haasan showering the comments section with affectionate red heart and blue eye emojis.

Advertisement

Vignesh’s Instagram is a treasure trove of sweet family moments, capturing their precious time spent together. On Father’s Day, he shared a heartwarming picture of himself cradling his twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, in his arms. Accompanied by a touching note, Vignesh celebrated the joys of fatherhood and paid tribute to all fathers as unsung yet real heroes.

Earlier, the doting husband and filmmaker shared a couple of breathtaking pictures of Nayanthara sitting by a window, cherishing special moments with their children. Vignesh’s admiration for Nayanthara’s role as a mother was evident in the heartfelt caption, where he praised her as a “10 on 10" mother and thanked God for blessing them with their precious babies.