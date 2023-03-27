Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty has been in the news for his recently released action-drama web series Hunter. He is getting a lot of appreciation for his performance in the series. Suniel Shetty, who made his debut with the 1992 film Balwaan, established himself as one of the leading action heroes of the 90s. He has also appeared in other genres.

Suniel Shetty has had a flourishing career but apparently, there is one actor who gives him a complex. Suniel talked about his colleague Govinda, who ruled in the 90s with his versatility and unmatchable dance skills. He also said that he is upset with Govinda.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Suniel Shetty heaped praises on Govinda and even called him the God of acting and one of the finest performers ever. According to Suneil, Govinda was born to impress and be idolised and he is capable of giving one a complex when he performs. He also called Govinda a very humble human being.

However, Suniel said that he is upset with Govinda because he is not working enough these days. He said that people want to see more of Govinda but he has stopped working, which is why he is upset with him. Govinda has almost disappeared from the film industry and Suniel says that he needs to get back. “We are massively missing Chi-Chi bhaiyya," he said.

Govinda made his debut with the 1988 film Ilzaam and solidified his position as one of the top stars of the 90s. He was particularly praised for his comedy skills. The two veterans were seen together in the 2011 film Loot, which received mostly negative reviews and failed at the box office.

Suniel Shetty, meanwhile, is being praised widely for his portrayal in the recently released series Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega. He portrays ACP Officer Vikram Chauhan in the web series, who strives to balance the past and present while trying to solve the case of a missing woman. In addition to Suniel, Jackie Shroff, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht play pivotal parts in the web series.

