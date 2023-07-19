Suniel Shetty Calls Virat Kohli 'Fittest Cricketer', Reveals His 'Biggest Lesson' From KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty is widely known for being a fitness and style icon even at the age of 61. The actor-entrepreneur often takes to social media to share his fitness routine and give a sneak peek into his healthy lifestyle. Not just off-screen, Suniel has also put his toned physique on display in films that saw him performing high-octane action scenes starting with his debut vehicle, Balwaan (1992). Interestingly, his son, Ahan Shetty, also forayed into acting with an action thriller titled Tadap (2021). And with ace Indian cricketer KL Rahul now a part of the family, fitness happens to be an integral part of the lives of the Shettys.

In an exclusive chat with News18, the Main Hoon Na actor talks about working out and jamming with his son-in-law. “I train with Ahan and Rahul as much to understand their kind of training because it’s absolutely different. Athletes train on a completely different level. We, actors, train to beautify our bodies but they’re trying to take it to the next level. Fielding and batting and its speed has changed completely. Learning from him is my biggest lesson," he says.

While Virat Kohli might be the fittest cricketer according to him, he lets us in on his key learnings from Rahul. Suniel shares, “I want to know what an athlete eats. I jam with Rahul to understand how he keeps that energy up and what happens after a test match of five days or one-day tournaments or a T20. I learn about the differences, the energy levels required and the muscles that are engaged."

He goes on to add, “As for Ahan, he’s constantly training me on movements and calisthenics. Who else will I learn from if not them? I constantly learn from them to evolve. I’ve evolved from someone with a hulk of a body to someone lean, trying to look younger and delaying the process of aging."

Suniel has often spoken about how changes in his fitness regime and dietary habits have brought about a positive shift in his personal and professional life. He now tells us that adhering to a routine and discipline is a must and that’s his key to a fit body even in his sixties. “My timing of having lunch at one o’clock has always been there come what may, rain or storm. If I’m called at five in the morning, I’ll go but I need to have lunch at one and dinner at seven. I carry food from home. I never eat on the sets and that’s not because it’s unhealthy but it doesn’t allow me to balance my calories and diet. Having breakfast, lunch and dinner on time are the three most important things for me. After that, you may work me like a horse and I’ll be okay," he explains.