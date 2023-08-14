Suniel Shetty Cheers For RRKPK, Gadar 2, Box Office Success; Kangana Ranaut Thanks Audience For This Reason

The Indian film industry that took a major hit during the pandemic, was struggling to come back to its form from the past couple of years. And now it seems in 2023, things are starting to shape up for the entertainment industry since The Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association announced on Monday that August 11-13 became the busiest weekend since the re-opening of cinema halls. Films like OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer and Bholaa Shankar that was released last week have brought the much needed respite by accumulating impressive numbers at the box office. Both Suniel Shetty and Kangana Ranaut are celebrating this feat.

Suniel Shetty took to his X handle on Monday and penned a note about all the films that have done great business in the last couple of weeks.

He wrote, “How fantastic the last couple weeks have been for cinema! Started with #RockyaurRani, and now #Gadar2, #OMG2 and #Jailer have all smashed it at the box office. And with the extended weekend the movie magic is only going to soar higher! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the blockbuster spree!"

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also penned her thoughts in her Instagram Stories, thanking the audience for contributing to the entertainment industry. She wrote,"Thanks to audience who contribute significant amount of their earnings for movie watching experience. Thank you for choosing us!"

For the unversed, last weekend was stellar for the Indian film industry. It creates an all-time theatrical gross box office record of over ₹390 crore, which itself is an amazing feat in the history of 100 years of cinema. More than 2.10 crore people had thronged to the theatres to watch their favourite films.

