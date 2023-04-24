Trends :Actress Without Makeup LookSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuParineeti ChopraAlia Bhatt
Home » Movies » Suniel Shetty Defends KL Rahul In Koffee With Karan Controversy, Says 'You Get Kids Excited And They...'

Suniel Shetty Defends KL Rahul In Koffee With Karan Controversy, Says 'You Get Kids Excited And They...'

Suniel Shetty recently talked about the controversial Koffee With Karan episode that featured his son-in-law KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

Published By: Yatamanyu Narain

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 13:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Suniel Shetty opens up about KL Rahul's controversial Koffee With Karan episode.
Suniel Shetty opens up about KL Rahul's controversial Koffee With Karan episode.

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared as guests on the famous talk show Koffee with Karan in 2019. Their appearance caused a massive controversy due to their remarks on the show, which led to a public outcry and a temporary on the duo from cricket. Recently, actor Suniel Shetty, who is KL Rahul's father-in-law, shared his opinions on the matter.

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Suniel Shetty showed his support for the cricketers and talked about the controversy surrounding them. The actor attributed the issue to the format of the show and mentioned that Hardik may have become overly enthusiastic. He stated that when an anchor repeatedly asks questions in a certain way, it can influence the guest's responses. “You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So, it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned,” Suniel Shetty revealed.

The actor also emphasized the importance of guests on the show being careful with their words and taking responsibility. He said that everyone, including the anchor and the guest, must be responsible. Shetty further added that just because he is unable to answer a question, it doesn't mean that he is inferior to anyone. “You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be," he concluded.

Advertisement

On Koffee With Karan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul discussed their personal lives, preferences, and favourite movies, actors, and actresses. However, some of their comments ended up causing controversy for being misogynistic and racist. Following the up uproar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended both players, prohibiting them from participating in international cricket temporarily BCCI later lifted the suspension on both players, and they were included in the 2019 World Cup squad. The episode was also removed by Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Suniel was recently seen in the tv series Hunter alongside Rahul Sahu, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and Karanvir Sharma in crucial roles. The actor is currently shooting for Farhad Samji’s directorial film Hera Pheri 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: April 24, 2023, 11:58 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 13:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics