Suniel Shetty Recalls Being Asked To 'Sell Idlis' After His Bollywood Debut

Suniel Shetty, who had an illustrious career of over three decades, recently shared a significant challenge he encountered during the early stages of his acting career. During an interview on Shantanu’s podcast, The BarberShop, the actor recounted a tough experience following the release of his debut film Balwaan in 1992. A renowned critic not only criticised Shetty’s acting abilities but also made a derogatory remark suggesting he should return to “selling idlis". Moreover, the critic declared that Suniel Shetty would never succeed in the industry. This deeply impacted the actor, leading him to question his decision to pursue a career in acting.

However, Suniel Shetty’s film turned out to be a blockbuster and a great success. Despite being accepted as an action hero by the audience, he felt disheartened by several publications’ “unfair" remarks. The De Dana Dan actor believed that such criticism was unjust because every aspiring actor envisions themselves as the next Amitabh Bachchan. “The film was a blockbuster, my film was a hit. Suniel Shetty was accepted as that action hero, but here’s someone, the most powerful publication writing, saying go back home. I said ‘This is not fair’ because every kid believes that he is the next Mr Bachchan," he said.

During the same interview, Suniel Shetty revealed that he used to frequently “get calls from the underworld". However, he never felt afraid and handled the situation on his own. Reflecting on the past, Suniel Shetty shared, “We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong, protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from."

The actor also disclosed that his family remains unaware of these incidents, stating that he had never revealed the extent of his actions to his kids, Athiya and Ahaan. He told that he had been involved in some intense situations, where he even sustained injuries. It was in those moments that Suniel Shetty believed “time is the best healer," particularly when it comes to fitness.

Today, Suniel Shetty is regarded as one of the leading actors in the industry, with numerous blockbuster films to his credit. At the age of 31, the actor embarked on his acting career with the movie Balwaan, where he starred alongside Divya Bharti. The film was directed by Deepak Anand. Shetty continues to enjoy a massive fan following and remains a prominent figure in Bollywood. Furthermore, his children, Ahaan Shetty, and Athiya Shetty, have also entered the acting profession, following in their father’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty recently made an appearance in the web series Dharavi Bank and Hunterr: Tootega Nahi Todega. Currently, he is engaged in filming for the third instalment of Hera Pheri, where he will reportedly reunite with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.