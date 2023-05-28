Suniel Shetty Reveals He Used to Get Calls From Underworld, 'I Would Abuse Them, Cops Would Tell Me...'

Suniel Shetty is on a roll right. From his first ever OTT series Dharavi Bank to the very recent one Hunter Tootega Nahi Toodega. the actor has been garnering all the praises and for all the right reasons. Besides these projects, Suniel Shetty also became a proud father-in-law after his daughter Athiya Shetty married her long-time boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The actor who is known for his tough and rugged roles recalled in a recent interview his tiff with the underworld.

Speaking on The BarberShop with Shantanu podcast, Suniel Shetty revealed that he used to get phone calls from the underworld, that was thriving around the time when he was actively acting in films. He shared, “We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know, I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong; protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from."

Adding to that, Suniel Shetty narrated, “I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer’."

The actor further recounted about those days by sharing that he had to move houses because of his notorious past, ““I won’t say it was a notorious area, but there were gangs and stuff like that. And that’s where the first golden gang of Mumbai came up, in Lamington Road, and there was a history to that. And though it was a great place for his business, he didn’t want the kids to grow up in this area because he says, ‘If I allow them to get into a particular age in this area, that would probably impact them and the way they think.’ He begged, borrowed, stole. He did not steal, but they moved into an area with better culture, better schools, better people," the actor stated.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be returning to the iconic Hera Pheri franchise with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The much-awaited film had made headlines over rumours and speculations of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors soon and the trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya had shot a fun promo a few days back.