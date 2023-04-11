Sunil Dutt Attended Ranjeet's Ghazab Tamasha’s Music Launch Event Despite 104 Degrees Fever, Actor Recalls

Veteran actor Ranjeet, in his latest Instagram post, recalled the time when Sunil Dutt, despite struggling with a 104-degree fever, flew all the way to Mumbai from Delhi, to launch the music of his directorial Ghazab Tamasha. Sharing a throwback picture from the music launch event of the 1992 film, Ranjeet revealed that he often misses the late actor. Calling him “Dutt Saab”, Ranjeet said that he has always been there for him, and was “concerned about” him. In return for Sunil Dutt’s warm gesture, Ranjeet could never say no to him.

“Dutt Saab had 104 temperatures, he flew down all the way from Delhi to release the music of my film “Ghazab-Tamasha." He was always there in my life, I miss him a lot often, he was not a Godfather to me but I knew that he was always concerned about me and I could never say no to anything he would ask me to do. I was very lucky to have him as part of my life," he wrote.

In the throwback picture, one can see Sunil Dutt surrounded by the whole Ghazab Tamasha team. The picture also includes Ashiqui fame Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal and Ranjeet. All of them can be seen holding the cassette of the music of the romantic drama film.

Earlier, Ranjeet, in an interview with ETimes, spilled the beans on how he first met Sunil Dutt. The veteran actor revealed that he basically dined with the late star on his second day in Mumbai. Not just this but when he wasn’t getting any work and had decided to leave Mumbai, he reached out to Sunil Dutt, who only named him Ranjeet Goli.

ETimes quoted Ranjeet as saying, “A friend asked me to get him some work in a production house and just before leaving the city, I took him to Dutt saab’s office. There, the manager told me that Dutt saab was angry with me as he had been trying to get in touch with me for a role and was unable to. That’s how I landed ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. The next day, Mohan Saigal called me asking if I’d want to do a small role in his film ‘Sawan Bhaadon’, I said I would. That’s how I started my career–playing a brother in two back-to-back releases, but fir poori zindagi main ladkiyon ke kapde kheenchte reh gaya (for the rest of my life, I kept playing a baddie who molested women).”

Talking about Ghazab Tamasha, the movie was helmed by Ranjeet himself in 1992. The movie also featured Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in crucial roles. Apart from the two, it also starred Tanuja Samarth, Deepak Tijori, Aruna Irani, Sulabha Arya, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Prem Bedi among others.

