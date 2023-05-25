Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary: 10 Interesting Facts About the Actor-Turned-Politician

SUNIL DUTT DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Sunil Dutt, the legendary star, left an indelible mark on the industry. Renowned for his exceptional performances in cult classics like Mother India, Sadhna, and Padosan, he captivated audiences with his charm. Starting his cinematic journey with Railway Platform in 1955, Sunil Dutt’s final film role was in the iconic Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2006), where he portrayed the father of his real-life son, Sanjay Dutt.
Throughout his illustrious career spanning five decades, Sunil Dutt held a special place in the hearts of cinemagoers. His contributions to the industry were recognised with the prestigious Padma Shri award. His legacy continues to inspire.
On his death anniversary, let’s take a look at 10 interesting trivia from his life and films:
- During the partition, when Sunil Dutt was 18 years old, he was saved by a man named Jacob and his family.
- He began his career in Radio Ceylon which is the first Asian radio broadcasting station.
- Sunil Dutt’s real name was Balraj Dutt. His first film role was in director Ramesh Saigal’s film, Railway Platform (1955). To avoid any confusion with the then-famous actor Balraj Sahni, Saigal changed his screen name to “Sunil Dutt."
- Two years later, Dutt starred as actress Nargis’s ill-tempered son in Mehboob Khan’s Oscar-nominated classic, Mother India. The film was highly successful and made Dutt a bonafide movie star.
- During the filming of Mother India, Dutt saved Nargis from a fire on the sets of the film and got burn injuries. Nargis helped him recover. The two later got married.
- Sunil Dutt not only showcased his acting prowess but also ventured into the realm of production and direction. With a total of six films under his directorial belt, he made his directorial debut with the black and white film “Yaadein" (1964). Notably, this film earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as Sunil Dutt stood as the sole actor in the entire production.
- Sunil Dutt played a pivotal role in shaping the career of his son, Sanjay Dutt, in the film industry. In a significant milestone, he directed and launched Sanjay’s career with the film Rocky in 1981.
- He established the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation in memory of his wife Nargis Dutt, who passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer in 1981.
- Dutt shared the screen with his son Sanjay for the final time in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
- In addition to his illustrious career in the film industry, Sunil Dutt made a significant foray into politics by joining the Indian National Congress.