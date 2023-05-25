Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary: 10 Interesting Facts About the Actor-Turned-Politician

SUNIL DUTT DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Sunil Dutt, the legendary star, left an indelible mark on the industry. Renowned for his exceptional performances in cult classics like Mother India, Sadhna, and Padosan, he captivated audiences with his charm. Starting his cinematic journey with Railway Platform in 1955, Sunil Dutt’s final film role was in the iconic Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2006), where he portrayed the father of his real-life son, Sanjay Dutt.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning five decades, Sunil Dutt held a special place in the hearts of cinemagoers. His contributions to the industry were recognised with the prestigious Padma Shri award. His legacy continues to inspire.

On his death anniversary, let’s take a look at 10 interesting trivia from his life and films: