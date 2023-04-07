Home » Movies » Sunil Grover Is FINALLY Reuniting With Kapil Sharma After 5 Years? He Says 'Aap Puch...'

Sunil Grover Is FINALLY Reuniting With Kapil Sharma After 5 Years? He Says 'Aap Puch...'

Sunil Grover is known for playing Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on Kapil Sharma Show. The actor reacts to Kapil Sharma being ready to work with him.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 13:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an ugly fallout six years ago.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an ugly fallout six years ago.

Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout.

Now, Sunil Grover has once again opened up about whether or not he would like to reunite with Kapil anytime soon. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil was asked if he was open to working with Kapil again. Interestingly, Kapil has said in his interviews over several years that Sunil is welcome on his show.

“Abhi to aisa koi…ya to puchwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now," Sunil told HT.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover is packed with back-to-back projects. Currently, he is seen in a new web series titled United Kacche. Directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episode web series is shot in the United Kingdom. The story revolves around the challenging lives of immigrants in London. Apart from Sunil Grover, the light-hearted drama stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, and Neelu Kohli in crucial roles.

RELATED NEWS

Sunil Grover will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee. The much-awaited film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in an adrenaline-pumping cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 13:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Jubilee Screening, See Pics