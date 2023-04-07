Sunil Grover Is FINALLY Reuniting With Kapil Sharma After 5 Years? He Says 'Aap Puch...'

Sunil Grover’s popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became extremely popular on The Kapil Sharma. However, the actor-comedian left Kapil Sharma’s show in 2018 after their major fallout.

Now, Sunil Grover has once again opened up about whether or not he would like to reunite with Kapil anytime soon. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil was asked if he was open to working with Kapil again. Interestingly, Kapil has said in his interviews over several years that Sunil is welcome on his show.

“Abhi to aisa koi…ya to puchwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now," Sunil told HT.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover is packed with back-to-back projects. Currently, he is seen in a new web series titled United Kacche. Directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episode web series is shot in the United Kingdom. The story revolves around the challenging lives of immigrants in London. Apart from Sunil Grover, the light-hearted drama stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, and Neelu Kohli in crucial roles.

Sunil Grover will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee. The much-awaited film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in an adrenaline-pumping cameo.

