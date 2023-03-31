Sunil Grover Returning to TV 6 Years After Quitting Kapil Sharma Show? Actor Says 'I'm Really...'

Some remember him as Gutthi, others love his Dr Mashoor Gulati avatar, yes we are talking about Sunil Grover. The comedian-actor is not a new name in the industry and he has proved his exceptional acting mettle with shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Although Sunil Grover is no longer a part of the comedy shows, his character is still loved by fans. Sunil is now preparing to be seen next to Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial Jawan. While he is busy gearing up for his films, a news portal recently got in touch with him to know about his plans of returning to television.

Crediting his success to television, Sunil Grover told Pinkvilla, “Television is a huge medium, and I’m everything because of Television. I’m really willing to do something on Television, and if something interesting is offered then I would definitely do it."

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actor is packed with back-to-back projects. Currently, he is working on his upcoming web show titled United Kacche. Directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episode web series is shot in the United Kingdom. The story revolves around the challenging lives of immigrants in London. Apart from Sunil Grover, the light-hearted drama stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, and Neelu Kohli in crucial roles. United Kacche will mark the return of Sunil Grover on ZEE5 after his last successful series Sunflower.

Earlier speaking to the media, Sunil Grover shared that he was happy to partner with ZEE5 again for United Kacche with the hope and anticipation that his audience will shower much love for his new series as well. Talking about the title of the series, Sunil had said, “Firstly, the series is based in London and so, we shot in UK extensively to keep the look and the feel of the show as authentic as possible; secondly, Kacche signifies an illegal immigrant residing in a foreign country without legitimate paperwork trying to become a legal citizen and thirdly; united also conveys the unification of all illegal immigrants from different countries and religions who become one family as they are undergoing the same struggle so even in this series, you will see an Indian man, a Pakistani couple and a Bangladeshi duo live together in unison."

The situational comedy will start premiering on ZEE5 Global on March 31.

