Sunil Grover Roasts Corn At A Roadside Stall; Watch This Hilarious Viral Clip

Comedian-turned-actor Sunil Grover is a popular face on both small and big screens. He recently grabbed the attention of social media users after he shared a series of videos and photos on Instagram of one of his unique experiences. Sunil shared a video of him sitting on a stall while it was raining, at a roadside in Pune. He can be seen roasting corn on a coal stove. The woman who owns the roadside stall can be seen standing beside him, smiling at the unexpected turn of events. Sunil can be seen fanning the stove with utmost dedication. He donned a camouflage co-ord set. Sunil aptly added the theme song of Mission Impossible Fallout in the clip. “Looking for the next mission!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

Fans and his colleagues from the industry filled in the comments section with hilarious reactions. Actress Adah Sharma commented, “Asli Tom Cruise mask pehenne se pehle (mission impossible spoiler alert) (Real Tom Cruise before wearing the mask)." Ronit Roy also wrote, “Your next mission should you choose to accept. There’s a live bomb fanning the coal. Please diffuse." One of the fans wrote, “Kitni baar Jitoge, Ek hi Dil hai sir (How many times will you win my heart? I have only one heart)." Many asked Sunil Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sunil Grover recently also added a picture of himself sitting in a market with a basket full of umbrellas amid heavy rain. He is seen sitting barefoot, donning a raincoat under a huge umbrella. He quipped in the caption of the post, “Itni baarish, mera apna chhata bhi bik gaya (It was raining so heavily, even had to sell my own umbrella)."