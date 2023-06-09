Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Film Gadar 2 Romantic Scene in Gurudwara; Spark Controversy

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are currently filming Gadar 2. While photos and videos from the sets have fans excited about the film, a recent clip of Sunny and Ameesha has landed Gadar 2 in a controversy. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sunny and Ameesha are seen filming a scene in a Gurudwara. The duo was seen shooting for a romantic scenes inside the place of worship.

The actors were seen walking in the Gurudwara arm-in-arm. The video has drawn criticism from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who called out the makers on social media. GPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal pulled up Sunny Deol for filming the romantic scene in a religious place.

Advertisement

The SGPC expressed their displeasure and demanded an action. “We strongly objected to the shooting of objectionable scenes of Gadar 2 within the limits of Gurudwara Sahib."

Reacting to the controversy, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter and shared a statement. “I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I, along with the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I have made in the past and will ensure this in the future as well," he said.

Advertisement

“I also want to make it clear that the captured footage was taken on a private phone and represents an unedited scene from the film. If my actions have unintentionally caused any hurt or offense, I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to offend or disrespect anyone and I deeply regret any distress caused," the director added.