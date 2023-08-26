Sunny Deol and Brother Bobby Deol Share a Warm Hug, Pose For Paps at Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The film has proven to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and has minted Rs 419.10 crores on its 14th Day. Created an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience, worldwide, the makers are now celebrating the success of the film. Having said that, Sunny Deol was seen at the success part along with his brother Bobby Deol.

The duo stepped out of the car. They shared a warn hug and posed for the paparazzi. While Sunny was dress in a black T shirt, teamed with grey coat and blue denims. Bobby on the other hand looked uber cool in white T shirt paired with Cargo pants. The duo donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi.

Have a look :

Gadar 2 became a smashing hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The lead actors were not the only elements that the director retained from the original film. He also recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.