Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Abhay Deol Pose Arm-In-Arm At Karan Deol's Roka, See Video

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol have each established themselves in the entertainment industry on their own. While Sunny Deol has several action entertainers under his belt, Bobby Deol has played both romantic and thrilling characters. As for Abhay Deol, he is known to ooze versatility through unconventional roles that he picks. Thus, it’s only natural that the internet will go buzzing when the three of them are spotted together.

On Monday, a paparazzo handle on Instagram shared a clip from Karan Deol’s Roka where Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol posed together for the shutterbugs. To everyone’s delight, the trio were arms in arms throughout. Sunny Deol has donned a black shirt and blue denim jeans. Bobby Deol looked dapper in white shirt and black trousers. Abhay wore a black T-shirt, black pants and a jacket.

Several fans were happy to see the actor and brothers in the same frame. Many of them painted the comment section with heart and fire emoji. One of the fans hinted, “The trio look the best together!!"