Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Hema Malini Pay Their Last Respects To Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra, the wife of legendary filmmaker-producer Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74, on April 20. Many actors, including Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol, from the Hindi film industry reached Aditya Chopra’s house yesterday to attend the prayer meeting. Sunny played the role of navy officer Sunil Malhotra in the film Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, which was a hit at the box office. Veteran actress Hema Malini was also spotted at Aditya Chopra’s home with her daughter Esha Deol.

Hema Malini has featured in hits like Vijay and Veer-Zaara, produced by Yash Raj Films. She also essayed a cameo in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, directed by Pradeep Sarkar under the YRF banner. Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol also played a key role in the first part of the Dhoom franchise, backed by YRF. Celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Alka Yagnik and Poonam Dhillon also visited Aditya’s residence. Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh also came to pay their last respects.

Pamela Chopra was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, reported PTI. “She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, and dress designer for Hindi films. She was last seen in the Netflix documentary on YRF titled The Romantics. In that documentary, she talked about her husband’s journey in Indian cinema. Pamela Chopra also recounted how her husband faced sleepless nights before the release of his first film as a producer (Daag). Yash Chopra would often reach out to his wife to know how the female perspective works.

In The Romantics, the audience also got to know how Pamela Chopra wrote the story of the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee Gulzar and Shashi Kapoor, Kabhi Kabhie was Yash Chopra’s second film as a director.

Directed by Smriti Mundra, The Romantics chronicles the origin and legacy of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films.

