Sunny Deol Breaks Down In Tears At Gadar 2 Event, Ameesha Patel Comforts Him, Video Goes Viral

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back as Tara Singh and Sakeena! The trailer of their much-awaited movie, Gadar 2 was released on Wednesday, July 27. Needless to say, it has left everyone super excited for the movie. At the launch event, Sunny Deol got emotional when Ameesha Patel wiped his tears and even gave him a warm hug. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Reacting to the heartwarming video, one of the users wrote, ‘bonding’ whereas another fan commented, “So sweet 😍❤️ Tara Sakina jodi is toooo cute 💕✨ Ameesha is looking gorgeous as ever!! Sunny Deol looks the best with her. Can’t wait to watch them in Gadar 2 (sic)." Another user shared, “So cute they are in traditional dress." Several other fans also called them ‘hit jodi’. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the Gadar 2 trailer launch event was also attended by Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Mithoon, Simrat Kaur, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. The film’s director Anil Sharma was also present. Interestingly, Sharma also directed the first instalment of the movie.

The trailer revealed that Tara Singh and Sakeena are living happily after their marriage with their son Charan Jeet Singh. However, in a turn of events, Charan Jeet lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.