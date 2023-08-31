Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On The Viral Video Of Him Scolding A Fan: 'Have Not Done Something Wrong'

Sunny Deol has been in the news today as his Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel has been shattering records left, right and centre. The film, one of the most highly anticipated sequels, has received a positive response from the audience. Fans are loving it and has been trending on social media. However, amid this, a video had surfaced online in which he was seen losing his cool when a fan attempted to take a selfie with him at the airport. The video had gone viral a couple of weeks ago. Now the actor has broken his silence about the same.

While speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Sunny Deol explained, “Sometimes what happens is that I am constantly running around. I also got a catch in my back recently, but still, I am at it and I have to go along with it. So many times it has happened that I am in pain but still have to keep moving. Obviously, fans love you, and you share that with them. A lot of times, even when it (selfie) is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans."