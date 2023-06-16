Sunny Deol Brutally Trolled For Attending Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony in His Gadar Look

Sunny Deol was trolled for wearing an outfit that is similar to his look in the iconic film Gadar at his son Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony. The actor, who will soon be seen in Gadar 2, was seen wearing a brown kurta, patiala salwar and window pane brown blazer with black shoes. The outfit reminded many of Gadar. While it is unclear why Sunny chose to replicate the outfit, fans felt that he was trying to promote Gadar 2 at the pre-wedding ceremony and were unimpressed by it.

“Height of promotion," a social media user said. “Yahan bhi promotion?" a second comment read. “Atleast don’t use marriage as promotion," a third user wrote. “@iamsunnydeol Atleast would have kept the promotions aside. Your son is getting married," a fourth user wrote. “Bhai wahan handpump nahi ukhad dena😂😂," a fifth fan joked.

Sunny was recently seen at the re-release of his film Gadar. The film was screened in different parts of the country and many fans had gone to watch it. The re-release comes just two months ahead of Gadar 2’s release. The film is slated to release on August 11. The film will bring back Sunny and Ameesha Patel on the big screen.