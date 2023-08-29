Sunny Deol Celebrates Rakshabandhan With Fans, Video of Gadar 2 Star Goes Viral; Watch

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie, Gadar 2. The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead, is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Amid all this, Sunny Deol’s fans tied him rakhis on Tuesday to mark the festival of Rakshabandhan.

In a video that has surfaced online, Sunny Deol can be seen getting rakhis tied on his wrist by a number of his female fans. While not much details about the video are known as of now, it looks from one of the recent events that Sunny attended. Watch it here:

Advertisement

Interestingly, this comes at a time when it is also being said that Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol will be celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan for the first time with Hema Malini’s daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol this year. “Sunny Paaji is extremely happy at this moment because he witnessed the long-time desired success with Gadar 2, and hence he wants to forget all the past and focus on the present. And this year he might visit his sister’s place to tie Rakhi along with brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol," a source cited by Bollywood Life recently claimed. News18 Showsha cannot verify the authenticity of this report.