Sunny Deol Credits His Family Members For The Massive Success Of Gadar 2

Gadar 2 was released on the big screens on August 11 and received a roaring response by earning more than Rs 262.48 crore net at the domestic box office. The film received tepid reviews from the critics but is going strong at the theatres. Sunny Deol, who played the lead, is overjoyed with this achievement. He has credited his son Karan Deol and daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya for this remarkable accomplishment. According to ETimes, he feels that Drisha has worked as a lucky charm for the success of his high-on-patriotism film. Sunny considers her as “ghar ki Laxmi". Drisha and Karan tied the nuptial knot on June 18, 2023, in a grand celebration. Sunny danced his heart out during the pre-wedding festivities and the reception of his son.

Gadar 2 faced competition from three big releases: Jailer, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar. Gadar 2 has still survived the competition and made smashing records at the box office.

Advertisement

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar narrated the storyline of how Tara (Sunny) protects Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). They marry and embrace parenthood but things take a turn when Sakina leaves for Lahore to meet her father Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri). How Tara protects Sakeena from her father forms the core theme of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s plot.