Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia Spotted With Amrita Singh; Are They Coming Together For a New Film?

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. Amid all this, he was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday evening. While there is nothing extraordinary about paparazzi spottings, what was not so usual about this spotting was the fact that Sunny was caught coming out of the same building and around the same time when Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh were also snapped.

Soon after a picture of the actors surfaced online, it has left everyone wondering if the three are collaborating on a project soon. Check out the photo here:

Advertisement

Interestingly, this comes days after Dimple Kapadia was spotted getting out of a theatre in Mumbai after watching a film. As soon as she stepped out, she was greeted by a mob of cameramen. However, the actress tried to find her way through the crowd while they got busy clicking her pictures. The video left everyone wondering if she watched Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 or Dimple’s son-in-law’s film OMG 2.