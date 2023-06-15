Sunny Deol Flaunts His Mehendi at Son Karan Deol's Pre-wedding Ceremony; Video Goes Viral

Sunny Deol is a happy father as his son Karan Deol is getting married this weekend. Karan Deol tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The wedding festivities kicked off with a Roka ceremony on Wednesday and today, June 15, the families have come together for the mehendi ceremony. With the families keeping the wedding celebrations a private affair, Sunny greeted the media briefly at the mehendi ceremony and revealed he also applied mehendi.

Meeting the media outside the pre-wedding ceremony venue, Sunny gave a close look at his mehendi and accepted all the best wishes the media gave him on the family’s special day. The groom and bride were not seen around.

Besides showing off his mehendi, Sunny and the family also distributed ladoos to media and everyone gathered outside the venue. A video of the same has gone viral as well.

As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.