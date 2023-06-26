Sunny Deol Hid Marriage For 'Many Years,' His Wife's Real Name Is Not Pooja Deol

Sunny Deol has often grabbed headlines for his personal life. Sunny, who has been married to Pooja Deol for nearly 40 years now, was linked with several actresses in the ’80s and the ’90s when he was a huge superstar in the Hindi cinema.

It was reported that Sunny had tied the knot with Pooja around the release of his debut film Betab (1983), in which he was paired opposite Amrita Singh. However, he kept his marriage a secret for “many years," according to several media reports on the internet. Interesting, Sunny was romantically linked with Amrita during the shoot of Betab. Later that year, a magazine reportedly leaked pictures of his secret wedding with Pooja Deol. However, it was said that Sunny had denied being married to anyone at the time.

There were also rumours of Sunny Deol being in an alleged relationship with Dimple Kapadia. Sunny and Dimple worked together in about five films including Manzil Manzil, Arjun, Narsimha and Aag Ka Gola. Even though there were reports of them being quite serious about each other, the two never publicly admitted to dating each other.

Advertisement

Who is Pooja Deol?