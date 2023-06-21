Sunny Deol Invited Hema Malini Daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol For Karan Deol's Wedding: Report

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married over the weekend. The actor got married to Drisha Acharya, the great granddaughter of Bimal Roy in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday and it was followed by a grand reception. While Dharmendra attended the wedding and was seen with his first wife Prakash Kaur, his second wife Hema Malini gave the wedding a miss. It is now claimed Sunny allegedly invited Hema’s daughters aka his stepsisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol but they didn’t turn up.

According to an ABP Live report, Sunny reached out to Esha and Ahana as an older brother and invited them to participate in the wedding festivities. It was also claimed that Esha and Ahana were to attend the wedding with their respective husbands. However, the sisters did not participate in the ceremonies. Not only Esha and Ahana but even Hema was seen giving the wedding a miss. Coincidentally, Sunny and Bobby Deol had chosen to skip Isha and Ahana’s weddings.