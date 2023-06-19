Sunny Deol-Karan Deol Groove As Sonu Nigam Sets The Stage On Fire At Karan's Wedding Reception; Watch

The celebrations are in full swing in the Deol house! Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18, in an intimate ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged on the wedding anniversary of grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Despite their efforts to keep their wedding details a secret until the final moments, the bride and groom’s Roka ceremony photos and videos quickly spread across the internet. One of the viral videos featured Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya cutting a four-tier white cake. The reception was attended by top Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Sharma, among others.

In a video that is now going viral, Sunny Deol can be seen shaking a leg with son Karan during the reception celebrations. Karan danced on stage with his father Sunny while ace singer Sonu Nigam performed. It was a coincidence that Sunday also marked Father’s Day 2023. Fans took to the comments section to not only shower love on the father-son bond but also Sonu Nigam’s amazing live performance. Check out the video right here: