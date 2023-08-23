Sunny Deol Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Rs 56 Cr Loan, Home Auction News; Gets Mobbed

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was spotted in London on Tuesday. The actor made his first public appearance after the news of his Rs 56 crore loan came into light. Sunny has been promoting his new release, Gadar 2, internationally. Over the weekend, he was in Dubai and on Tuesday, he made his way to a theatre in London. In a video he shared on Instagram, the actor revealed he opted to sport a turban and the traditional look for the special event.

While Sunny was welcomed by dhol-taasha, he was also greet by a sea of fans and was eventually mobbed. Fortunately, the actor made his way through the crowd safely and was spotted inside the theatre hall, talking to fans about Tara Singh. He shared the video with the caption, “When the streets of England resounded with #MainNiklaGaddiLeke and happy people !! London you have shown us so much love 🙏❤️❤️ #GadarInLondon #Gadar2."

Sunny’s spotting came just days after it was reported that Sunny’s Rs 56 crore loan made the headlines. On Sunday, a bank issued a notice that Sunny Deol’s Juhu home will be e-auctioned to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore given to the actor. A day after the statement was made, the bank withdrew the notice and claimed that there was a technical glitch.