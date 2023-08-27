Sunny Deol Makes SHOCKING Confession About Life After Gadar Success: 'Wasn’t Getting Much Work'

Sunny Deol is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The family entertainer has been breaking all records and creating a history at the box office. The film has left behind many popular dramas when comes to earning. Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was equally popular. But did you know that post the release of the film, Sunny Deol was not getting much work? Yes, you are reading right. The actor, in conversation with BBC UK, revealed that despite the monumental success of the film, he faced struggle.

Sunny Deol was quoted saying, “Before that (Gadar), I had no issues. I wasn’t getting much work even when it (Gadar) was a much-appreciated film of the century," Sunny Deol shared. When asked the reason for the same, the actor said that the world was changing and how “Hindi film industry was becoming Bollywood". Sunny reasoned that the corporates had taken over and everything was (calculated) quarterly. “No projects came up. Right now, I can talk about it," he shared with a smile.

To note, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is widely recognized as one of the highest-grossing films. The actor essayed the role of Tara Singh and his performance was loved by fans. Ameesha Patel was also seen playing the lead role as Sakina. The film was loved for its music and storyline.