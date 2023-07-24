Sunny Deol On Gadar 2’s Box Office Clash With Oh My God 2: ‘Barabari Nahin Hai…’

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina after a 22-year gap, creating excitement among fans. Many are already predicting that the upcoming movie will be a blockbuster, just like its predecessor. However, the movie is gearing up for a tough battle at the box office, as it is set to clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 on August 11. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sunny Deol shared his perspective on the clash, highlighting that comparing good films against each other is unnecessary and also revealed that Gadar had crossed Rs 100 Crore while pointing out that Lagaan earned less in comparison.

He said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it."

Advertisement

Sunny Deol recollected an incident when people made a spoof of Gadar at award shows, but he mentioned that the team wasn’t bothered by it. Further, highlighting that other films have also clashed, Deol mentioned that “There is no comparison, but people like to do it."

“What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo. (Even if a film is better, you still compare it to other films. Don’t compare things that are not comparable)," he adds.

When asked if he still stands by his past statement that no film is as romantic as Gadar, Sunny Deol confidently confirms and says, “I don’t think there has been any film that is as romantic and has touched families and youngsters in the way that film did."