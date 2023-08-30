Sunny Deol Opens Up On His Equation With Esha Deol, Says 'I’ve Gone Through Pain and Agony...'

Sunny Deol has opened up about his equation with his step-sister Esha Deol. Earlier this month, Esha hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for the family when she was seen posing with Sunny and Bobby Deol. Their pictures had gone viral on social media. While fans were thrilled to see Dharmendra’s children together, Sunny has now shared how time heals everything.

“Obviously, I’ve gone through lots of pain and agony beforehand, I’ve gone through a lot of processes but as I always say happiness can come and you won’t even know what pain and agony was. It just takes over you and you just forget all those things," he told Zoom in a recent interview.

“Years back we all used to think life is going to be a certain way. But when you start into your life, things change and then you’ve to adapt yourself to that. That’s why we say, films are fairy tales, life is not so. We want life to be like films but still, the beauty is in life itself where we accept it the way it is and not regret it, don’t hate it, let go of that negative energy and accept it," the actor added. He further made it clear that everything is fine between him and Esha.