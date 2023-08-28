Sunny Deol Says He Wants To Do Focus On Acting: 'Had A Tough Time With My Films In The Past Decade'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of his much-awaited sequel Gadar 2. The film marked Sunny’s comeback to the big screen with co-star Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. In a recent interview, Sunny said that he would like to focus on acting and is done with producing and directing films. He said that he goes “bankrupt" every time he produces a movie.

Talking to BBC Asia Network, Sunny said, “The world has become very difficult. Years back, I could control things because distribution was normal. They were people we interacted with. There was a connection. Ever since the corporates have come in, there’s nothing. For an individual to stand tall over there, it’s difficult. You have to do your PR, and run around and they won’t give you your number of theatres. They don’t want individuals to be there. I had a tough time with my films in this past decade. You’re trying to do a certain kind of cinema, but you don’t get the backing."

He added, “I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats. A man can only do one job. So I said, ‘Throw everything away, just become an actor.’ So that’s what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor."