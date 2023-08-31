Sunny Deol Tears Up Recalling a Deleted Scene From Border: 'It Was At The End of The Film'

After the massive success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, fans of the actor now want him to remake the 1997 film Border. Sunny recently spoke about his attachment to Border in an interview when he also teared up while recalling a deleted scene from the film. The actor was talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast when he mentioned that he has a special fondness for the armed forces and added that even they consider him as one of their own.

Sunny recalled hearing stories about people enlisting in the Indian Army after they watched his film Border. When asked if he had a favorite scene, the actor said, “There was a scene that didn’t make it to the final cut. It was a lovely scene. JP Dutta’s father had written it. It’s right at the end of the film, and I’m at the small temple. I look back and see that there’s a firelight coming from the bunker that had been destroyed. I go over and I see all of my fallen soldiers sitting around the fire together. I talk to them, reassure them that I’ll take care of their families, I’ll fix the broken roof of their home, I’ll talk to their mothers. To me, it’s like they are there. I tell them that they are in heaven now, and there’s no fighting in heaven." Sunny then teared up and added that the scene had to be cut as the film was becoming too long.