Sunny Deol Was Worried About Taking Up Gadar 2: 'Nahin Chahta Tha Ki Gadar Ka Swaad Kharab Ho'

Gadar 2 has secured a place in India’s 100 crore club, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in box office earnings. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie garnered more than ₹50 crore at the box office on its third day of screening. Featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film released in cinemas on August 11.

According to the report, Gadar 2 earned ₹52 crore nett in India on its third day of release, as per early estimates. Gadar 2 earned the highest, so far, on Sunday. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, minted ₹40.1 crore on day one and ₹43.08 crore on day two. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office currently stands at ₹135.18 crore.

Meanwhile, at the press conference of the film, when asked what his reaction was when he was offered Gadar 2, Sunny Deol said, “Main shuru se hee bahut ghabra raha tha Gadar ko leke. Kyun Gadar ek aise picture hain… main nahin chahta tha ki uski swaad kharab ho. Jab bhi kahaani sunate the, I was like ‘Nahin, Nahin. Abhi Nahin.’." Phir jab inhone kahani sunayi toh mujhe achha laga. I said, ‘Lagta hain kar sakte hain’. The rest is history. (Right from the beginning, I was quite apprehensive about taking on Gadar. Because Gadar is such a film… I didn’t want its essence to be compromised. Whenever I heard the story, I was like, ‘No, not now. Not yet.’ But then when they narrated the story to me, I felt good. I said, ‘It seems like we can do it.’ ."

