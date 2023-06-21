Fans Point Out Sunny Deol's Wife Pooja Deol Looks 'Sad' In Son Karan Deol's Wedding Pics

Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol has stayed away from media spotlight over the years. However, the star wife made a rare appearance in her son Karan Deol’s wedding photos which he shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Sunny and Pooja’s son Karan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of their families and close friends.

After the wedding, Karan shared a series of family photos from his wedding. The photos feature newlyweds Karan and Drisha posing with Sunny, Pooja and their younger son Rajveer. While fans were elated to finally see Pooja’s photos from the wedding functions, a section of the netizens pointed out that she looked “sad" in the pics.

One user commented, “Why she is not feeling happy?" Another one said, “She doesn’t seem to happy." “She looks unhappy, sad. Power to you lady," a third user said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a couple of months ago in a private ceremony after dating her for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Sunny welcomed his daughter-in-law Drisha with a special note. He took to his official Instagram account to share a bunch of wedding photos of the newly married couple and wrote: “Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my Bachchas. God Bless."