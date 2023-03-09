Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. Gadar 2’s impact can be gauged from the fact that it has registered over 34,000 likes on the popular ticket-booking app BookMyShow. Interestingly, Gadar 2’s likes are almost double the number of likes received by Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan has almost 43,000 likes on BookMyShow. This indicates Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 may perform well at the box office. Trade analysts are also betting big on Gadar 2. Although Gadar 2, Jawaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are not releasing at the same time, trade analysts will certainly compare their box office performance. Reports suggest that Gadar 2 will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal during the Independence Day weekend.

Gadar 2 has managed to gain traction on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Sunny Deol shared a terrific poster of his film and revealed its release date on Instagram. He had captioned the post as, Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha..aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. Gadar 2 releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2023."

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

