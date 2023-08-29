Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 To Rajnikanth's Jailer, Check Box Office Collections Of August Releases

The month of August has been a delight for cinephiles and the entertainment industry as the theatres witnessed back-to-back hits. This month, when Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer proved to be blockbusters, a few of the other films also earned good numbers at the box office. And now, with movie buffs waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Prabhas’ Salaar, here is the list of films released this month and their box office collection so far.

Gadar 2

Advertisement

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. The film follows the story of Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol. It also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in the crucial roles. The film reportedly saw its lowest collection on Monday with Rs 4.50 crore taking the total collection to Rs 460.55 crore so far. The film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore club.

Jailer

Rajnikanth’s Jailer recently crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and is going steady as it collected around Rs 3 crore in India, taking the domestic earnings to Rs 319.35 crore. Jailer has grossed Rs 612.41 crore worldwide.

OMG 2

OMG 2 clashed with Gadar 2 in the theatres, yet the film managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film, highlighting the crucial need for sex education, has been estimated to collect Rs 138.48 crore till Tuesday with an overall occupancy of 16.94 per cent. The film is expected to cross Rs 140 crore by the weekend. OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

King Of Kotha

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan’s King Of Kotha, which was released on August 24, has been witnessing a slow earning since day 1. The film has so far earned Rs 28 crore worldwide. On the occasion of Onam, the film is estimated to earn Rs 1 crore.

Dream Girl 2

The Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial featuring, Ayushmann Khurana and Ananya Panday, is slowly inching towards the Rs 50 crore club at the domestic box office within its first week of release. According to reports by Sacnilk, the film has so far minted Rs 45.41 crore. The four-day collection of the film worldwide so far stands at Rs 62.50 crore.