Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer Deol To Make Bollywood Debut With Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma | Teaser

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut. The teaser of his first film titled Dono has released today. In the romantic drama veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya. On Monday, proud father Sunny Deol shared the poster on his Instagram handle.

The teaser opens with Rajveer Deol and Paloma sitting near the beach and talking about their mistake. They are dressed in wedding attire and introduced themselves as friends of the bride and groom. As the video moves forward, we can see their growing chemistry during the wedding festivities. Rajveer is surely looking extremely handsome while Paloma is carrying her mother’s cuteness. The teaser is looking like it is the story of two strangers who met during a wedding and their love story starts. The trailer date has not been announced. Sunny Deol also shared the teaser on his social handle and wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!"

Watch the teaser here:

Advertisement

On Monday, actor Sunny Deol shared the first poster of the film on Instagram. In the poster, Rajveer Deol and Paloma are seen sitting near the beach during sunset with their backs toward the camera. His caption reads, “It’s the start of a new beginning! Dono teaser out tomorrow! Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon…"