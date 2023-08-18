Sunny Deol's Veiled Dig At Katrina Kaif While Discussing Apne 2

Sunny Deol is a well-known actor in the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of some of the most popular films in the 90s and has a huge fan following in India. Recently, he made a comeback to the silver screen with the sequel to his superhit film, Gadar. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and has become a blockbuster at the box office. The film has brought movie lovers back to theatres and is receiving a great response from the audience.

According to the box office report, Gadar 2 has minted around Rs 283 crore within a week and is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon at the box office. During the promotion of his film, Sunny Deol talked about one of his highly-anticipated films, Apne 2, which is a sequel to his 2007 film Apne. While talking about the film, Sunny Deol took an indirect dig at actress Katrina Kaif.

Sunny Deol revealed that there was an actress who didn’t want to take on the role of a mother in the film. He added that now he hoped that she would take it, as the sequel is being made after so many years. Even though he did not take any names, netizens were quick to make out from the statement that he is talking about Katrina Kaif.