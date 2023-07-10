Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari Wagh's Date Night Was All Things Fashionable

Actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh are frequently seen together, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date in Mumbai. The paparazzi managed to catch a glimpse of the couple as they exited a popular Japanese restaurant in Bandra. Sunny and Sharvari graciously posed for the cameras. Sunny opted for a casual ensemble, donning a basic white T-shirt paired with black denim pants. Sharvari, too, embraced a casual look, sporting a nude pink tank top and black denim pants, stylishly paired with a shrug. She kept her hair open and paired her outfit with black floaters. Sunny and Sharvari left the venue in the same car.

Despite the persistent rumours, both Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, leaving fans and media outlets eagerly awaiting any confirmation or denial.

Sharvari Wagh recently celebrated her birthday with Sunny Kaushal. The actress shared a series of delightful snapshots from the joyous occasion. Sharvari looked stunning in a black cutout bodycon dress, opting for a minimalist look that highlighted her natural beauty. The first two pictures captured the excited birthday girl cutting her cakes, while also featuring candid moments with her closest friends including Sunny.