Sunny Kaushal Recalls 'Bhabhi' Katrina Kaif's Surprise On His Birthday, Says 'Wasn't Expecting That'

While Katrina Kaif’s love-filled chemistry with her husband Vicky Kaushal is adored by all, it is no secret that the actress also shares a close bond with her inlaws including ‘devar’ Sunny Kaushal. In a recent interview, the Shiddat actor talked about Katrina and shared how they became extremely ‘good friends’. Sunny revealed how he and Katrina ‘love talking’ and therefore get engaged in long conversations all the time.

“Sometimes, when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too, can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them," Sunny told Siddharth Kannan.

Sunny also recalled how Katrina surprised him with a ‘sneaker-shaped cake’ on his birthday two years back i.e even before she tied the knot with his brother Vicky. “I love sneakers so on my birthday two years ago, she got a really big sneaker shaped cake, my favourite sneakers. I wasn’t expecting that, but that was sweet," the actor added.

Sunny never shy away from talking about Vicky and Katrina. On their first wedding anniversary in December last year, Sunny shared a stunning glimpse from the couple’s Haldi ceremony, wherein, Katrina was seen smearing Haldi on Kaushal’s cheeks. “Happy anniversary cuties Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal," Sunny had written with a couple of hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which also starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Sharad Kelkar in the lead. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her pipeline.

