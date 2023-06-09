Sunny Leone Admits That It Took Her A Long Time To 'Get Rid Of The Adult Entertainer Tag', Says, 'God Loves Me'

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress who paved her own way into Bollywood recently turned heads with her Cannes debut for Kennedy. In an interview, Sunny Leone who played Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial explained how she stayed dignified in the process of shirking off the adult entertainer tag.

She told Indian Express, “The entire journey coming from the adult entertainment stream, going to Big Boss (2011) and getting my first film offer as soon as I came out of the house, and everything just taking off. We all do things that we need to do in certain moments. How we evolve is how we build our character in life. So that entire journey — fighting different groups, trying to get my foot in the door, because everyone says ‘No no no’, trying to be brand ambassador for certain products and someone saying ‘No, you cannot.’"

She further added, “Fighting through different stigmas, these nasty articles, it was definitely not easy. I tried to be dignified through the entire process.

So when he called, (eyes glistening) sorry, I’m emotional about this, I was so happy, because no one had picked up the phone like this before, to give me a chance to prove myself."