Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat Close The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 With Kennedy

The 14th edition of The International Film Festival of Melbourne came to a spectacular close with Director Anurag Kashyap’s latest masterpiece, “Kennedy," shining brightly on the silver screen. The gripping film, which stars the sensational Sunny Leone and talented actor Rahul Bhatt, left the audience mesmerized during the closing ceremony held last night.

The closing night was a star-studded extravaganza, as the Indian and Australian crowd gathered to witness the culmination of this cinematic celebration. At the closing night, Sunny Leone expressed, “First of all I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for us for Kennedy. And we are so proud to be part of IFFM and for creating this platform".

The lead pair of the film Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, of “Kennedy," took center stage with their exceptional performance, captivating the audience both on and off the screen.

Advertisement

“Kennedy" continues to captivate hearts and minds, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema after having first made its World Premiere at Cannes.